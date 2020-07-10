Pima County Superior Court’s family law division continues operations during COVID-19 pandemic

TUCSON (KVOA) - The family law division of the Pima County Superior Court wants you to know it is still open for business, providing support and access to justice during COVID-19.

The courthouse has been open all along, but they're also using technology as much as possible, such as video conferences, to help parties resolve disputes. If that can't happen remotely, the courthouse has made sure safety measures are in place so folks are safe to come in to resolve their disputes

Measures like temperature checks upon entry, hand sanitizer stations throughout the building and plastic barriers and sanitizing wipes in the courtrooms themselves in addition to the thorough cleaning that goes on regularly.

"I can tell you, just people that I talk to in the community, and parties who end up in front of me, they said the courts have been closed and I haven't been able to do anything," Judge Greg Sakall said. "We want to encourage those people to say no, we are open and you can access services"

Services to meet important deadlines like the filing of paperwork to modify child support for any reason.

For more information, visit sc.pima.gov.