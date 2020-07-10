Man seriously injured in rollover crash near Catalina

TUCSON (KVOA) - Two people were treated for injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash near Catalina Friday morning.

According to Pima County Sheriff's Department, a vehicle was involved in a rollover collision near the 4400 block of East Coronado Ridge Lane at around 10 a.m. Friday.

PCSD said the passenger of the vehicle, who was identified as an adult male, was treated for minor injuries.

However, the driver of the vehicle, who was also identified as an adult male, required an airlift to a nearby hospital via helicopter. PCSD said he sustained serious injuries in the incident.

The cause of the crash has not yet been released.

