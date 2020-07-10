Desert Diamond Casinos releases statement on death of employee

TUCSON (KVOA) - Desert Diamond Casinos released a statement about the death of an employee Friday.

Officials did not release the identity of the employee or details surrounding the cause of death. Desert Diamond Casinos said, "in order to protect the protect the privacy of our team members, we do not release the confidential medical information."

The statement in its entirety is listed below.

We are deeply saddened over the passing of one of our valued team members, and our hearts go out to the family, friends, and fellow team members during this incredibly difficult time. In order to protect the privacy of our team members, we do not release confidential medical

information.

Because of today’s environment and everyone’s concerns with the pandemic, it is important to reiterate that the safety of our team members and guests continues to be our number one priority.

Strict measures including COVID-19 testing have been implemented to assist with team member safety. Every one of our more than 3,000 team members are being tested for COVID-19 and contact tracing, additional training, ongoing support and other measures are also in place and

have been for some time now.

Comprehensive safety measures that have been in place since the June 5 re-opening include mandatory face coverings, temperature checks and screenings for all guests and team members, mandated social distancing, extensive cleaning, and many others. These measures meet or often

are more restrictive than CDC and other health agency guidelines.

Rudy Prieto, CEO of the Tohono O’odham Gaming Enterprise, commented further, saying: “The loss of a team member is tragic, and we offer our deepest condolences to the family and friends. Our ongoing commitment is to continue to provide the highest standards to protect the health

and livelihood of our team members and a safe environment for our guests.