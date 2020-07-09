Romero, 4 other mayors call Ducey to implement stricter protocols amid COVID-19 spike

TUCSON (KVOA) - Mayor Regina Romero and four other mayors are calling for Gov. Doug Ducey to implement stricter protocols to combat COVID-19 amid the recent spike in Arizona.

On Thursday, Gov. Doug Ducey held a press conference to share his latest executive order to help lower the amount of COVID-19 cases in the state. Through this order, the governor order facilities offering dine-in services to limit its occupancy to less than 50 percent..

The governor also shared how the state will take steps in increasing the amount of COVID-19 tests administered in Arizona.

Shortly after the press conference concluded, Romero shared a letter her, Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego, Flagstaff Mayor Coral Evans, Tolleson Mayor Anna Tovar and Tempe Mayor Corey Woods crafted for the governor in regards to Arizona's efforts in combating the pandemic.

In that letter, the mayors advised Ducey to implement the policies across the state, including a statewide mask mandate, increasing testing capacity, contrat tracing and isolation options and encouraging Arizonans to stay home as much as possible.

"Today, Governor Ducey missed another opportunity to take decisive statewide action and save lives. He is the elected leader of our state and every day he waits, more people become infected and more lives are needlessly lost," Romero said in a Tweet. "Today's announcements are simply not good enough."

The letter in its entirety is listed below: