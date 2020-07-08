Sheriff Napier shares PCSD’s ‘police-reform’ plan amid national conversation

TUCSON (KVOA) - Across the nation, law enforcement agencies are being called to reform in fallout of George Floyd's in-custody death on May 25.

As protests about the issue popped up in Southern Arizona in recent months, Pima County Sheriff's Department decided to jump ahead of the curve.

On Wednesday, PCSD released its plan on how it will reform its policies and shared the information to the public over a Facebook Premiere video.

Pima County Sheriff's Department Reform ACT WATCH: Sheriff Mark Napier holds a press conference to discuss Pima County Sheriff's Department's new Reform ACT. Posted by News 4 Tucson - KVOA on Wednesday, July 8, 2020

"The national dialogue and national discussion would lead us to believe that major reform for law enforcement is coming and will probably come politically from Washington D.C.," Sherriff Mark Napier said in the video. Now, we can wait for that to happen or we can take action. And that is what we have chosen to do here at Pima County Sheriff's Department."

Detailed in a 13-page document, PCSD shared with the public how it plans to reform its policies.

This reform splits its approach into three major priorities - accountability, community engagement and transparecy.

Accountability

According to the document, PCSD plans to do the following under its accountability tier.

Revise and refresh our Use of Force Policy

Banning the use of “No-Knock” search warrant service This service can be approved by the Sheriff under extreme circumstances

Review and revise our training on use of force tactics including positional asphyxia, prone control measures, address and recognition of excited delirium and RIPP restraint use and hazards

Finalize its employee performance evaluation process

Annually review its racial profiling policies

Increase the frequency of probationary performance evaluations for new-hires and newly promoted personnel.

Establish a Citizen Review Panel

Maintain National Accreditation status for its detention center

Discontinue PCSD's participation in the 1033 Program - a program that allows the department to carry military-like equipment from federal government surplus

Encourage the Board of Supervisor to provide funding for tuition reimbursement for its sworn and correctional staff that wish to pursue higher learning

Continue to establish online, on-going training to evaluate employees on topics including implicit bias, use of force, de-escalation and racial profiling

Community members of diverse backgrounds to speak on law enforcement perception during officer training situations.

Purchasing of biometric devices to be worn on the wrists of high-risk inmates and special inmate populations.

Implement efforts listed in this reform policies into PCSD's overall strategic plan

Expand use and number of cameras at detention center

Community engagement

The department listed in its community engagement section to create a position known as “Community Engagement Specialists” to help the department better serve "special populations in the community".

They said they plan to hire six to eight people to serve this position.

These individuals will respond to calls related to mental health-related requests for assistance, group homes, neighbor problems, substance abuse, school issues that do not require enforcement, proactive outreach regarding mental health and substance abuse, and homeless-related calls.

Under this tier, PCSD said it will also continue its San Miguel Corporate Internship Program, create a Youth Outreach Program, enhance its relationship with the JTED Program, continue to enhance its app, create a sheriff-community email list and encourage its commanding officers to attend various community events.

Transparecy

PCSD said it plans to be more transparent by developing its “Community Accountability Page” on its website. On this page, members of the community will have better access to statistics from jail population demographics to incidents of use of force by its deputies.

In addition, PCSD said it will promptly notify the community when an in-custody death is observed at the department. Pima County Board of Supervisors and the county administrator will also receive a brief synopsis when this happens.

"This is not an admission that anything was being done wrong. I have the greatest faith in the people of Pima County Sheriff's Department," Napier said. "But even the best police departments, the best of law enforcement agencies can always do better."

Napier said the department plans to have these new policies implemented by mid-August.

To view the complete document, visit pimasheriff.org.