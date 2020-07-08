Cochise County Sheriff’s Office investigating in-custody death after inmate dies at detention center

WILLCOX, Ariz. (KVOA) - An investigation is underway after a 58-year-old man died while in-custody at Cochise County Detention Center on Monday.

According to Cochise County Sheriff's Office, the 58-year-old inmate was found non-responsive by the jail staff in his cell.

After the staff implemented resuscitation efforts, Bisbee Medics transported the man to the hospital. He was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

CCSO said an autopsy on the inmate is being conducted with hopes of identifying the cause of death.

The man was initially booked into the detention facility on June 25 for multiple charges of false information to a police officer, disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing.

He was reportedly on a 14-day quarantine, in accordance to the facility's operating procedure.

The individual will be identified once the next of kin is notified.

