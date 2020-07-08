Arizona reports 3,520 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, 36 more deaths

Arizona reports 3,520 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, 36 more deathsNew
PHOENIX (KVOA) - Arizona health officials reported 3,520 additional coronavirus cases Wednesday and 36 more known deaths.
That brings the state’s documented totals to 108,614 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,963 known deaths.
The data includes people who have recovered.
Deaths are not recorded until the health department receives a death certificate naming COVID-19 as the cause of death.
According to the state's data dashboard, 827,089 people have been tested for the virus. Of those that have been processed, 11.4% have come back positive.
Since June 2, the percentage has spiked back up from 5.7% to 11.4%.
Cases by county:
- Maricopa: 70,128
- Pima: 10,485
- Pinal: 4,959
- Santa Cruz: 2,061
- Cochise: 884
- Yuma: 7,775
- La Paz: 381
- Mohave: 1,509
- Yavapai: 1,016
- Coconino: 2,250
- Navajo: 4,089
- Gila: 373
- Graham: 179
- Greenlee: 26
- Apache: 2,499
- <20: 8
- 20-44: 111
- 45- 54: 130
- 55- 64: 273
- 65+: 1,441
- Less than 20 years: 12,166
- 20 - 44: 54,289
- 45- 54: 16,756
- 55-64: 12,742
- 65 and older: 12,518
- UNKNOWN: 143
OTHER HEADLINES:
- President Donald Trump said Tuesday he will pressure governors to reopen schools and colleges this fall. He said he is “very much gong to put pressure on governors and everybody else to open the schools.”
- The Trump administration has formally notified the United Nations of its withdrawal from the World Health Organization. President Trump has harshly criticized the WHO for its response to the coronavirus pandemic and accused it of bowing to Chinese influence.
- Pima County Board of Supervisors discussed Tuesday how it would address violations for those not complying with COVID-19 measures put into place almost two weeks ago. Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry advises residents to file complaints if they see people not complying. To file a complaint, visit webcms.pima.gov.
- The Pima County Health Department released new data graphs that give a snapshot of data trends by age when it comes to COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations. See data trends here.
Symptoms of Coronavirus:
Anyone can have mild to severe symptoms, according to the CDC. Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing more serious complications from COVID-19 illness.
Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
Seek emergency medical care immediately if:
- Trouble breathing
- Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
- New confusion
- Inability to wake or stay awake
- Bluish lips or face
Call 911 or call ahead to your local emergency facility: Notify the operator that you are seeking care for someone who has or may have COVID-19.
Arizona COVID-19 Hotline: 1-844-542-8201
Here are the COVID-19 testing sites from Arizona Department of Health Services.
Here are the COVID-19 testing sites from Banner Health.
Additional Resources:
- Stop the Spread of Germs - ADHS
- What is COVID-19? - ADHS
- Know the Symptoms of COVID-19 - ADHS
- COVID-19 Fact Sheet for Funeral Attendees - ADHS
- Protect Yourself When Using Transportation - CDC
- What you should know about COVID-19 to protect yourself and others - CDC
- Going Out - CDC
- If You Are Sick or Caring for Someone - CDC
- Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) and You - CDC
- Steps to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 if you are sick - CDC
- COVID-19 Resources for Households - CDC