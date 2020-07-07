Tucson City Council repeals police interference ordinance after it caught national spotlight

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson Mayor Regina Romero and Tucson City Council voted to repeal a police interference ordinance that would prohibit a citizen from entering a crime scene without the permission of an officer.

Ordinance 11746 was adopted back in April, but after a viral Tweet claimed the ordinance made it illegal to film officers, the city council moved to delay the ordinance for 90 days last Tuesday.

The claim made in the Tweet was false, it caught the attention of legendary rapper, Ice Cube back in June. However, the ordinance was created as an amendment to Tucson City Code aimed to deter people who show up at crime scenes to film police activity, cause conflict and post those videos on the internet for profit.

While the ordinance itself does not prohibit bystanders from filming crime scenes, it allows police officers to set up a police line preventing citizens from getting too close.

Prior to the vote, Vice-Mayor Paul Cunnigham said now is not the time to pass this ordinance.

Ward 6 Councilman Steve Kozachik was against the repeal.