TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson Police Department is investigating a single motor vehicle crash that happened at around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at 22nd Street and Tucson Boulevard.

The driver was transported to a local hospital. The conditions of the individual's injuries are currently unknown.

TPD has not yet released when the road will reopen.

Details are limited at this time.

Stay with News 4 Tucson as the develops.