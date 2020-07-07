Phoenix police chief asks FBI to review of fatal shooting

PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Police chief is asking the FBI to investigate a man’s shooting death at the hands of officers.

Chief Jeri Williams announced Tuesday that she is requesting the agency conduct an independent probe to see if 28-year-old James “Jay” Garcia’s civil rights were violated during the July 4 shooting.

Authorities say officers were called to a home Saturday afternoon in Phoenix’s Maryvale neighborhood about a suspect in an attempted stabbing targeting the victim again. Officers spoke with Garcia, who was sitting in a parked car on the driveway. Police say officers were forced to shoot after Garcia pointed a handgun at them.