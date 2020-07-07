Cochise County Board of Supervisors votes against mask requirement

COCHISE COUNTY (KVOA) - The Cochise County Board of Supervisors voted against a proposal to mandate masks Tuesday.

Supervisors Tom Borer and Peggy Judd voted against the mandate requiring the public to wear face coverings.

Supervisor Ann English voted in favor.

Douglas and Sierra Vista already have a mask order in place.

“Douglas and Sierra Vista already have a mask order in place, and I want individual communities to make those decisions on what’s best for their communities. I don’t think the County should supersede those policies,” Borer said. “I want to continue to educate the community and encourage personal responsibility.”

According to Cochise County, the board received 849 comments from the public, "both for and against a mask mandate."

Sheriff Mark Dannels reportedly submitted a letter of opposition, citing “unrealistic enforcement". He said he would prefer "an educational approach."

The Cochise County Board will continue its weekly work sessions to address the COVID-19 pandemic. They are usually held at 1 p.m. on Fridays.