All Summerhaven, Willow Canyon residents allowed to return to Mount Lemmon

TUCSON (KVOA) - With crews continuing to push back the Bighorn Fire, Pima County Sheriff's Department announced Tuesday that all Summerhaven and Willow Canyon residents and employees will be allowed to return to Mount Lemmon on Wednesday.

After allowing full-time residents and employees to return to Summerhaven on Monday, PCSD announced that all residents and employees can return to Summerhaven and Willow Canyon under escort by PCSD.

PCSD will have escorts up to Willow Canyon at 8 a.m., 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Trips down the mountain will be held at 5:30 a.m., noon and 6 p.m.

PCSD said there are still active fire areas in some part of the mountain.

There are still restrictions to when Catalina Highway can be accessed.

For the latest road conditions, call 520-547-7510.