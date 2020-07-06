Arizona man turns himself in after admitting to killing wife

COTTONWOOD, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a man who turned himself in to Cottonwood police after allegedly killing his wife at the couple’s Black Canyon City home remains jailed without bond on suspicion of first-degree murder.

Yavapai County Sheriff’s officials say 64-year-old Donald Scott as taken into custody Saturday after allegedly admitting that he killed his wife at their Black Canyon City home.

They say Scott told them that ongoing marital disputes over the last several months led to the deadly assault with a knife on Friday evening. Sheriff’s deputies went to the home and say they found 53-year-old Michelle Scott dead and they recovered the alleged murder weapon.

It was unclear Monday if Donald Scott has a lawyer yet for his case.