Arizona BP agents take home the world title at USA Cornhole Championships

SAHUARITA, Ariz. (KVOA) - A duo from the U.S. Border Patrol's Tucson sector won a world championship on national TV in front of millions of viewers.

From members of the Border Patrol Mobile Response Teams who specialize in helping people in need get "out of a hole" to expert Corhhole players who literally have to throw a bean bags into the hole, Kevin Reilly and Richard Vasquez returned to the Sonoran Desert to celebrate their win at the USA Cornhole Championships, broadcasted on the NBC Sports Network.

"When we started playing (on national TV), nerves were kicking in on the first game. I felt them," said Agent Richard Sanchez from his home in Maricopa, Ariz. "After I made the first bag in the hole, (I thought) 'you know what, we're going to be okay.'"

Reilly, who is from Sahuarita, Ariz., said the group practices often at "Triple Play" Bar & Grill in Green Valley. He said he is proud to have won a national tournament featuring first responders.

"You have to be fire(fighters), military or law enforcement to be able to compete at all," said Reilly. "We kind of just stuck to it, persevered, and here we are."

Reilly added that after the win, he "was ecstatic. (he) really didn't think that it was happening."

Through the Cornhole victory, the duo of Border Patrol Agents helped raise $2,600 for the local charity, "Bags, Boards & Blessings."