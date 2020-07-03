Trump plans to deliver fiery speech ahead of Mount Rushmore fireworks display

KEYSTONE, S.D. (AP) — President Donald Trump is planning a fiery speech for Friday night's Mount Rushmore fireworks.

He plans to include denunciations of protesters he says are trying to “tear down” the nation’s history — along with his more traditional July Fourth praise of America’s past and values. Masks and social distancing aren't required, even as coronavirus cases spike across the country.

About 7,500 tickets have been issued for the fireworks event, which Trump says will be a “display like few people have seen.”

But questions about coronavirus precautions, protests from Native American groups and concerns over wildfires from the fireworks will also greet the president.