Phoenix gym who originally defied Ducey’s shutdown order closes

PHOENIX (AP) — One of two health club chains in Arizona that had defied a state order to shut down and faced possible legal action said Friday it had closed.

Life Time Fitness informed state officials of its decision after getting a letter on Thursday threatening legal action by the state. Mountainside Fitness, said it would not close and would wait for its day in court.

The chains previously said they have made changes to protect against the virus, and there’s no evidence of any outbreaks at their gyms in the state.

The state on Friday reported 4,433 new cases of the virus and 31 more deaths.