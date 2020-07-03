Officer who stopped Elijah McClain fired after showing photos of reenacting chokehold used in incident

AURORA, Colo. (AP) — One of the white officers who stopped Elijah McClain has been fired over photos showing colleagues reenacting the chokehold used on the Black man before he died last year.

A prosecutor's report says Aurora Officer Jason Rosenblatt tried to use a chokehold on McClain last August but couldn’t because of his position, so another officer did.

Two months later, Rosenblatt received photos from fellow officers who smiled as they mimicked a chokehold near where McClain was stopped. He responded, “haha.”

The other officers in the photos were fired or resigned. McClain’s death has become a rallying cry amid a national reckoning over police brutality and racial injustice.