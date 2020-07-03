Arizona’s primary registration deadline is Monday

PHOENIX (AP) — The deadline to register to vote or update a party preference for Arizona’s Aug. 4 primary election is Monday, and the Secretary of State’s office is urging potential voters not to miss the cutoff.

Citizens must be at least 18 by the Nov. 3 general election date and a resident of the state to vote in the primary.

Voters registered as independents must request a party ballot to vote in the primary. Members of Congress, the state legislature and three corporation commission seats are on the ballot, plus local elections.

The state held its presidential preference election in March.