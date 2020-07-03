Arizona voters could see measure that aims to legalize recreational marijuana in November

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona voters are likely to see four voter initiatives on their November ballot, although that's still not certain. All four must first survive a review of qualifying signatures turned in to the Secretary of State’s office this week and legal challenges that routinely are made.

The four that turned in their qualifying signatures by Thursday’s deadline include measures that would raise taxes on high-earners to boost school funding, legalize recreational marijuana, implement sentencing reform and impose a slew of new rules on hospitals and insurers.

All four campaigns turned in well over the required number of signatures.