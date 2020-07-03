Arizona logs in 4,433 new coronavirus cases Friday; death toll 1,788

PHOENIX (KVOA) — State health officials reported 4,433 new coronavirus cases Friday morning. Confirmed cases went up to 91,858.

The data includes people who have recovered.

Arizona also reported 31 COVID-19-related deaths. The statewide death toll is now 1,788.

Deaths are not recorded until the health department receives a death certificate naming COVID-19 as the cause of death.

Last Friday, Arizona Department of Health Services reported 66,458 confirmed cases and 1,535 known deaths.

According to the state's data dashboard,755,768 people have been tested for the virus. Of those that have been processed,10.5% have come back positive.

Since June 2, the percentage has spiked back up from 5.7% to 10.5%.

Symptoms of Coronavirus:

Anyone can have mild to severe symptoms, according to the CDC. Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing more serious complications from COVID-19 illness.

Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

Seek emergency medical care immediately if:

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion

Inability to wake or stay awake

Bluish lips or face

Call 911 or call ahead to your local emergency facility: Notify the operator that you are seeking care for someone who has or may have COVID-19.

Arizona COVID-19 Hotline: 1-844-542-8201

Here are the COVID-19 testing sites from Arizona Department of Health Services.

Here are the COVID-19 testing sites from Banner Health.

Additional Resources: