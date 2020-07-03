8-year-old killed, three injured in shooting at Alabama mall

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — A shooting at an Alabama shopping mall has left an 8-year-old boy dead and three other people hospitalized.

Hoover's police chief says that a girl and two adults were hospitalized after the shooting inside the Riverchase Galleria. A local school district identified the boy as Royta Giles Jr. Authorities said they were not immediately sure what led to the shooting.

No arrests have been announced. The mall in suburban Birmingham was the site of a 2018 police shooting where an officer fatally shot a Black man with a gun after mistaking him for the gunman in an earlier shooting at the mall.