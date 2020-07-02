Two dozen Phoenix health clubs disobey Arizona’s closure order

PHOENIX (AP) — Two dozen health clubs in metro Phoenix are defying Gov. Doug Ducey’s order to close gyms for 30 days as Arizona faces a huge spike in coronavirus cases.

Officials who had been criticized for responding indecisively to the pandemic have threatened to go to court to force the closure of clubs operated by two fitness chains that have refused to shut down.

The chains say Ducey is singling out their industry. One chain has received two misdemeanor citations, while another had liquor licenses at two locations suspended. Still, both chains continue operating. Ducey spokesman Patrick Ptak vowed other enforcement actions will be taken against violators.