Tucson Make-A-Wish kid receives basketball wheelchair

TUCSON (KVOA) - A Sahuarita High School graduate has been granted a wish.

Sariah, 18, will soon start her basketball career at the University of Arizona.

She now has a custom wheelchair basketball thanks to Make-A-Wish Arizona.

Sariah was paralyzed in an an auto accident at the age of 15.

Shortly after her sixteenth birthday, Sariah found out she had a brain tumor.

“Basketball was my life before my accident and helped to bring my out of my depression after my accident,” said Sariah. “When I found out I had a brain tumor, I was in shock but my doctors were amazing and told me that I would play basketball again.”

The nonprofit says her doctors were the ones that recommended she be referred for a wish.

“When they told me I would get a wish, I wanted it to be something I could use for years to come,” said Sariah.

Sariah has been practicing in her chair and looks forward to using it as a player on the UA Women’s Wheelchair Basketball team.