Sahuarita to hold Fourth of July fireworks show

Sahuarita to hold Fourth of July fireworks showNew
SAHUARITA, Ariz. (KVOA) – Fireworks will be launched from Wrightson Ridge Park in Sahuarita on the Fourth of July.
The aerial show is scheduled to begin at 8:30 p.m.
Wrightson Ridge Park will not be open to the public during the display.
Residents are encouraged to enjoy the display from backyards, surrounding parking lots and other vantage points.
RELATED: More at-home firework use is expected this Fourth of July with no public displays
Fireworks are weather and wind dependent.