Sahuarita to hold Fourth of July fireworks show

SAHUARITA, Ariz. (KVOA) – Fireworks will be launched from Wrightson Ridge Park in Sahuarita on the Fourth of July.

The aerial show is scheduled to begin at 8:30 p.m.

Wrightson Ridge Park will not be open to the public during the display.

Residents are encouraged to enjoy the display from backyards, surrounding parking lots and other vantage points.

Fireworks are weather and wind dependent.