North Carolina assisted living residents in need of pen pals

The coronavirus pandemic has left assisted living facility residents especially isolated as visitor access remains shut down.

Victorian Senior Care, which manages 14 North Carolina facilities, came up with a creative way to ease the strain of social isolation.

It's an old school idea with a 21st century twist, using social media to connect residents with pen pals around the world.

It took just one question for the post on Facebook to go viral: Will you be my pen pal?

Residents smiled for pictures while holding signs with their names and interests.

Staff then shared the images on Facebook with the address of where to send letters.

The response was massive.

Mail and packages poured in from across the globe -- including Germany, New Zealand and countries in Africa.