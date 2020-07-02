Driver rescued after trapped in vehicle caught in flooded wash in Cochise County

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KVOA) - A driver was rescued by search and rescue crews after his vehicle got stuck in a wash 1.5 miles north of Highway 90 near High Knoll Road.

According to Cochise County Sheriff's Office, when the crew arrived at the scene at around 5:30 p.m., the driver was reportedly inside the vehicle "as water was rushing around it."

CCSO said several bystanders were at the scene searching for ways to get the driver out of the vehicle.

The search and rescue volunteers were able to safely remove the driver from his vehicle.

The vehicle is currently in the wash.

CCSO reminds motorists to turn around and find an alternate safe route when they encounter a flooded wash.