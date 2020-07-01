Two dead after collision in central Tucson

Two dead after collision in central TucsonNew
TUCSON (KVOA) – Two people are dead after a motorcycle and vehicle collision that happened Tuesday in central Tucson.
Officers were dispatched to the intersection of N. Van Buren Avenue and E. Speedway Boulevard for a report of a serious injury collision.
Police say Brandon Vincent Cleveland, 40, and Abner Tovar Ortiz, 26, were pronounced deceased at the scene.
Cleveland was the driver of a 2007 Suzuki GSX-R1000 motorcycle. Ortiz was the driver of a black 2010 Chrysler 300.
According to Tucson Police Department, the motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed eastbound on Speedway Boulevard.
At that time, the Chrysler was traveling north on Van Buren Avenue from a stop sign. The two vehicles reportedly collided at the intersection.
Police say excessive speed and failing to yield from a stop sign are factors in this collision.
Cleveland, the rider of the motorcycle, was wearing a helmet at the time of the incident. Police say the motorcycle had been reported stolen.
Ortiz did not appear to be wearing a seatbelt, police say.
The investigations remains ongoing.