Human remains found in search for missing Texas soldier

KILLEEN, Texas (AP) — The U.S. Army says investigators have found partial human remains in the search for a Texas soldier who has been missing since April.

The Army's Criminal Investigation Command says in a news release that the remains were found Tuesday near the Leon River in Bell County east of Killeen.

Investigators have been searching for 20-year-old Pfc. Vanessa Guillen, who was last seen April 22 in a parking lot at Fort Hood where she was based.

The Army says the remains have not been identified.

U.S. Rep. Sylvia Garcia has said investigators suspect foul play in Guillen's disappearance.