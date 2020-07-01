 Skip to Content

Arizona’s Latino population sees rise in COVID-19 cases

TUCSON (KVOA) - Nearly half of Tucson is of Latino origin. While nearly a third of the state of Arizona checked Hispanic in the most recent census, experts say it is not surprising that this population is seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases.

Arizonan Irma Fernandez holds back tears as she talks about the death of her father, Adolfo.

"He was a good man," said Fernandez as she opened up about his death from COVID-19 complications.

Fernandez is just one of the thousands of Latinos in Arizona affected by the COVID-19 virus. Latinos make up around 24 percent of the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Arizona.

Some of the reasons for these rising numbers, according to experts, is because of the lack of medical insurance by Hispanics.

Abiel Catrejo, the health director at Valle Del Sol in the Phoenix area says that many Latinos wait until the last second to get medical help when symptoms are too harsh. Catrejo said Latinos should not be ashamed to get checked.

