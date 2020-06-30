Oklahoma woman shot multiple times while attempting to steal Nazi Flag

(KFOR/NBC News) A 26-year-old woman was shot multiple times early Sunday morning after she was dared to steal a swastika flag from a Hunter, Oklahoma man's front yard.

Garfield County Sheriff Jody Helm said the woman was at a party across the street from the residence of 44-year-old Alexander John Feaster.

According to the Sheriff, she was dared to try and steal one of the two swastika flags that hang in Feaster’s front yard.

“On the way back someone hollered gun,” Helm said. “She dropped the flag at the end of the driveway and shots were fired.”

Feaster is in the Garfield County Detention Center on charges of shooting with the intent to kill and assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

