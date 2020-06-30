Five officers investigated over use of force at Austin protests

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Austin Police Department says five officers have been placed on paid administrative duty amid an investigation into what authorities call “less lethal” force during protests against racism and police brutality.

The investigation follows public outcry after two people participating in protests in Austin were seriously injured by officers’ bean bag rounds, which is ammunition that law enforcement deems “less lethal” than bullets.

Officers Nicholas Gebhart, Kyu An, John Siegel, Derrick Lehman and Kyle Felton were placed under investigation as of Friday, and their duties have been limited.

Anti-racism demonstrations spread globally following the police killing of George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man.