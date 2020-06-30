Bighorn Fire burns more than 114,990 acres; 45 percent contained

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Bighorn Fire continues to burn through the Santa Catalina Mountains.

The wildfire has now burned 114,991 acres. It is still 45 percent contained.

1,018 crew members working to put out the fire@KVOA — Frankie McLister (@FrankieMcLister) June 30, 2020

The blaze continues to move east towards Cochise County.

Areas in Cochise County have been placed under a "Ready" order. People living in these areas should be prepared in case they are asked to evacuate.

Crews were at a disadvantage on Monday. Gusty winds and the dry weather made it harder for crews to battling this fire.

Firefighters were trying to keep the blaze from spreading to Piety Hill Monday.

The fire was at the Red Tank Reservoir, it crept another quarter mile on the east side of Redington Road.

No structures have been damaged in the Bighorn Fire.

EVACUATION NOTICES:

GO - Evacuate:

Southern Catalina Foothills, Catalina Highway on the western boarder and Redington Road on the east

Redington community bordered by county lines on north and east

East slope of the Catalina Mountains south of the Pima County line and west of the community of Redington

Mt. Lemmon

Summerhaven

Mt. Bigelow

Lower Catalina Highway/Lower Mt. Lemmon Communities from Organization Ridge Road to South Willow Canyon

SET - Be Alert:

Southern Catalina Foothills, bounded by Forest Service boundary on the west and County line on the east

READY - Prepare Now

Community of Oracle

Portions of east Golder Ranch area

Catalina foothills areas east of Kolb Road within northern areas of Ventana Canyon neighborhoods

Peppersauce Canyon to Highjinks Road and Campo Benito

Oro Valley areas from Catalina State Park south to Magee Road

Catalina foothills areas from First Avenue to Alvernon Way

Catalina Foothills between Alvernon Way and Kolb Road, north of Skyline Drive

C1 (Cochise County) Cascabel to Hookers Hot Springs

C2 (Cochise County) Cascabel south and north of Pomerene

C3 (Cochise County) Includes Mescal to Pomerene

The Coronado National Forest closures include: Sabino and Bear canyons and Catalina State Park.

RESOURCES:

2020 Bighorn Fire Story Map - How far is the fire from you?

Fire Information Phone Line: (520) 276-8981 and (520) 329-7439, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sign up to receive emergency alerts at myalerts.pima.gov.

View the closure order and map at inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/closures/6741/.

If you're located in Pinal County, visit pinalcountyaz.gov/emergencymanagement

