Bighorn Fire burns more than 114,990 acres; 45 percent contained

Bighorn Fire burns more than 114,990 acres; 45 percent containedNew
TUCSON (KVOA) - The Bighorn Fire continues to burn through the Santa Catalina Mountains.
The wildfire has now burned 114,991 acres. It is still 45 percent contained.
The blaze continues to move east towards Cochise County.
Areas in Cochise County have been placed under a "Ready" order. People living in these areas should be prepared in case they are asked to evacuate.
Crews were at a disadvantage on Monday. Gusty winds and the dry weather made it harder for crews to battling this fire.
Firefighters were trying to keep the blaze from spreading to Piety Hill Monday.
The fire was at the Red Tank Reservoir, it crept another quarter mile on the east side of Redington Road.
No structures have been damaged in the Bighorn Fire.
EVACUATION NOTICES:
GO - Evacuate:
- Southern Catalina Foothills, Catalina Highway on the western boarder and Redington Road on the east
- Redington community bordered by county lines on north and east
- East slope of the Catalina Mountains south of the Pima County line and west of the community of Redington
- Mt. Lemmon
- Summerhaven
- Mt. Bigelow
- Lower Catalina Highway/Lower Mt. Lemmon Communities from Organization Ridge Road to South Willow Canyon
SET - Be Alert:
- Southern Catalina Foothills, bounded by Forest Service boundary on the west and County line on the east
READY - Prepare Now
- Community of Oracle
- Portions of east Golder Ranch area
- Catalina foothills areas east of Kolb Road within northern areas of Ventana Canyon neighborhoods
- Peppersauce Canyon to Highjinks Road and Campo Benito
- Oro Valley areas from Catalina State Park south to Magee Road
- Catalina foothills areas from First Avenue to Alvernon Way
- Catalina Foothills between Alvernon Way and Kolb Road, north of Skyline Drive
- C1 (Cochise County) Cascabel to Hookers Hot Springs
- C2 (Cochise County) Cascabel south and north of Pomerene
- C3 (Cochise County) Includes Mescal to Pomerene
The Coronado National Forest closures include: Sabino and Bear canyons and Catalina State Park.
RESOURCES:
2020 Bighorn Fire Story Map - How far is the fire from you?
Fire Information Phone Line: (520) 276-8981 and (520) 329-7439, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Sign up to receive emergency alerts at myalerts.pima.gov.
View the closure order and map at inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/closures/6741/.
If you're located in Pinal County, visit pinalcountyaz.gov/emergencymanagement
Copyright 2020 News 4 Tucson. All rights reserved.