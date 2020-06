TUCSON (KVOA) - Pima County Sheriff's Department is investigating a crash Monday morning.

The eastbound Grant Road off ramp is closed.

Deputies say they tried to make a traffic stop near Wetmore Road and La Cholla Boulevard when the driver took off onto eastbound Interstate 10.

The driver reportedly crashed on the eastbound Grant Road off ramp.

He was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

No further have been released.