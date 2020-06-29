Hughes Credit Union listed on Forbes ‘Best-In-State Banks and Credit Unions’ for third year in a row

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson is getting some national spotlight after Hughes Federal Credit Union was named as one of Forbes' "Best-In-State Banks and Credit Unions" in Arizona last Thursday.

Each year, Forbes and Statista survey more than 25,000 people across the state to rate the various state banks and credit unions in the nation. The finance instituations are rated on five components - trust, terms and conditions, branch services, digital services, and financial advice.

This year, four credit unions were selected to be honored on Forbes' list this year. Of those, Hughes Federal Credit Union earned the honor for the third year in in a row.

“We are honored to be recognized as one of the best in-state credit unions in Arizona by Forbes for three years in a row," Hughes’ President and General Manager Robert J. Swick said. "This award validates our dedication to making a positive difference in the financial lives of our members through best-in-class products, services and customer care.”

Tucson's own National Bank of Arizona also made Forbes' list this year.

To view the complete list, visit forbes.com.