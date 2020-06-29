Arizona logs 625 new coronavirus cases Monday; health department says data does ‘not reflect all the new cases’Updated
PHOENIX (KVOA) — State health officials reported 625 new coronavirus cases Monday morning. Confirmed cases went up to 74, 533.
The data includes people who have recovered.
No new COVID-19- related deaths were reported Monday. The statewide death toll is 1,588.
Deaths are not recorded until the health department receives a death certificate naming COVID-19 as the cause of death.
Arizona Department of Health Services said Monday morning that the data posted on its dashboard does "not reflect all the new cases." They say one of their lab partners did not submit their daily report on time.
The missing data will reportedly be added to Tuesday's dashboard.
Arizona health officials reported 3,858 more confirmed coronavirus cases on Sunday, the most reported in a single day in the state so far.
According to the state's data dashboard, 678,363 people have been tested for the virus. Of those that have been processed, 9.6% have come back positive.
Since June 2, the percentage has spiked back up from 5.7% to 9.6%.
Cases by county:
- Maricopa: 45,178
- Pima: 7,568
- Pinal: 3,382
- Santa Cruz: 1,717
- Cochise: 580
- Yuma: 5,882
- La Paz: 332
- Mohave: 1,028
- Yavapai: 755
- Coconino: 1,850
- Navajo: 3,570
- Gila: 271
- Graham: 92
- Greenlee: 18
- Apache: 2,309
Other headlines:
Hospitals near capacity as COVID-19 cases continue to spike
Getting Answers: How positive PCR, serology tests are counted in total COVID-19 cases
Medical professionals work long hours as COVID-19 cases continue to spike
RELATED: Use of Cloth Face Coverings to Help Slow the Spread of COVID-19
Symptoms of Coronavirus:
Anyone can have mild to severe symptoms, according to the CDC. Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing more serious complications from COVID-19 illness.
Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
Seek emergency medical care immediately if:
- Trouble breathing
- Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
- New confusion
- Inability to wake or stay awake
- Bluish lips or face
Call 911 or call ahead to your local emergency facility: Notify the operator that you are seeking care for someone who has or may have COVID-19.
Arizona COVID-19 Hotline: 1-844-542-8201
Here are the COVID-19 testing sites from Arizona Department of Health Services.
Here are the COVID-19 testing sites from Banner Health.
Additional Resources:
- Stop the Spread of Germs - ADHS
- What is COVID-19? - ADHS
- Know the Symptoms of COVID-19 - ADHS
- COVID-19 Fact Sheet for Funeral Attendees - ADHS
- Protect Yourself When Using Transportation - CDC
- What you should know about COVID-19 to protect yourself and others - CDC
- Going Out - CDC
- If You Are Sick or Caring for Someone - CDC
- Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) and You - CDC
- Steps to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 if you are sick - CDC
- COVID-19 Resources for Households - CDC