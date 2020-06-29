Arizona logs 625 new coronavirus cases Monday; health department says data does ‘not reflect all the new cases’

PHOENIX (KVOA) — State health officials reported 625 new coronavirus cases Monday morning. Confirmed cases went up to 74, 533.

The data includes people who have recovered.

No new COVID-19- related deaths were reported Monday. The statewide death toll is 1,588.

Deaths are not recorded until the health department receives a death certificate naming COVID-19 as the cause of death.

Arizona Department of Health Services said Monday morning that the data posted on its dashboard does "not reflect all the new cases." They say one of their lab partners did not submit their daily report on time.

The missing data will reportedly be added to Tuesday's dashboard.

We are working with the partner to get this issue resolved. Tomorrow’s dashboard will reflect this data, as well as data reported to the department today. This may result in an increase in reported new cases that is larger than would be expected. 2/ — AZ Dept of Health (@AZDHS) June 29, 2020

Arizona health officials reported 3,858 more confirmed coronavirus cases on Sunday, the most reported in a single day in the state so far.

According to the state's data dashboard, 678,363 people have been tested for the virus. Of those that have been processed, 9.6% have come back positive.

Since June 2, the percentage has spiked back up from 5.7% to 9.6%.

Cases by county:

Maricopa: 45,178

Pima: 7,568

Pinal: 3,382

Santa Cruz: 1,717

Cochise: 580

Yuma: 5,882

La Paz: 332

Mohave: 1,028

Yavapai: 755

Coconino: 1,850

Navajo: 3,570

Gila: 271

Graham: 92

Greenlee: 18

Apache: 2,309

Other headlines:

Hospitals near capacity as COVID-19 cases continue to spike

Getting Answers: How positive PCR, serology tests are counted in total COVID-19 cases

Medical professionals work long hours as COVID-19 cases continue to spike

Symptoms of Coronavirus:

Anyone can have mild to severe symptoms, according to the CDC. Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing more serious complications from COVID-19 illness.

Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

Seek emergency medical care immediately if:

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion

Inability to wake or stay awake

Bluish lips or face

Call 911 or call ahead to your local emergency facility: Notify the operator that you are seeking care for someone who has or may have COVID-19.

Arizona COVID-19 Hotline: 1-844-542-8201

