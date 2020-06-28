Boys & Girls Club of Tucson celebrate future leaders through 2020 ‘Youth of the Year’ awards

TUCSON (KVOA) - From the athlete who would make a buzzer-beating shot to the thespian who poured out their emotions on stage, the Boys and Girls Clubs of Tucson has been celebrating youth leaders every year through its annual "Youth of the Year" awards.

And despite the circusmtances and obstacles this year has presented, 2020 was no expection.

"Youth of the Year has become Tucson’s premier leadership and recognition program for teen club members. This Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson program has a real impact on developing great futures for young people," said Mark Ivan, emeritus Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson board member. "Through an application and interview process, Youth of the Year candidates are selected by a local panel of esteemed judges based on leadership qualities, service to the community, academic achievement, letters of recommendation, obstacles overcome, written essays, poise and public speaking."

According to organizers, of these candidates, two individuals were selected as honorees. Both will receive an academic scholarship.

One of the two people selected will also go on to represent the Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson an the state competition in Phoenix in March.

This year's awards, which was the clubs' first televised celebration, featured esteemed guest speakers, including Arizona men's basketball head coach Sean Miller, President of the Board of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson Brittany Kagele, Arizona women's basketball head coach Adria Barnes, Sam Levitz and Cindy and Tom Robertson.

The event was hosted by Edmund Marquez.

For more information about the Youth of Awards ceremony, visit bgctucson.org.