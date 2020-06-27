One week since start of Tuscon mask mandate

TUCSON (KVOA)- Businesses have adjusted since the start of the Tucson mask mandate.

Rebecca Black, the manager of Sky and Sand, said since the mandate, business has been great.

"I've seen business picking up and I've seen customers coming in happily wearing masks already.," Black said. "I think they feel comfortable coming in here because we are all having to be safe."

Maria Mazon, the owner of Boca Tacos Y Tequila, said they have made the necessary changes. Mazon said the restaurant passed the inspection and wants to make all of her customers feel safe.

"I'm going to do anything in my power to protect my employees and my customers," Mazon said. "So if I can buy some extra purel and spend some extra dollars, so be it."

According the the Tucson city mandate, businesses also have the right to refuse service to anyone if they choose to not cooperate. Mazon said, she hasn't had a problem, yet.

"If you don't want to wear one, I'll ask you to leave and I can even bring you the food to your car," Mazon said.

The Tucson mask mandate extends to grocery stores, too.

The day following Mayor Regina Romero's city-wide mandate, Pima County also passed a similar mandate. The code checks all the same boxes as the Tucson mandate. The Pima County mandate does not have any repercussion for not wearing a mask.

