Triangle Y Ranch Camp Offers a home for firefighters battling Bighorn Fire

ORACLE, Ariz. (KVOA) -- Normally firefighters like the ones who are in the Catalina Mountains battling the Bighorn Fire are forced to camp for days on end as they work to tame the wildfire.

However, thanks to the YMCA Triangle Y Ranch Camp, the firefighters have a bed to rest on and a roof over their heads.

Over 80 firefighters from all parts of the U.S. are using the YMCA Triangle Y Ranch Camp, located on the north end of the Santa Catalina Mountains just outside of Oracle.

On most summer days, the YMCA Triangle Y Ranch Camp has dozens of kids taking part in summer activities. But with COVID-19 restrictions in place, instead of tending to the children, they have been welcoming all of the firefighters battling the blazes at the Bighorn Fire.

"Them opening up their doors and having a cool place for us to sleep at night, it means the world to us," said Mathew Stanford, a firefighter for the El Dorado Hot Shots. "We're out in the forest a lot, so we don't come into contact with the public too often. So it's really special when we come into contact with people and see what it meant to them."

Staffers at the Triangle Y Camp, who normally put together songs, chants and cheers for children who attend summer camp are now singing to the firefighters as they greet them in the morning, just before breakfast.

"The (satisfaction) is undescribable. We don't do this job for the money. We don't make a whole lot of money," said Andrew Nutt, of the El Dorado Hot Shots. "Getting support from the community making and effort to come out here was awesome. I've got kids at home, too like Mattie (from the card), and getting that picture really meant a lot. It reminded me of my little kids."



Andy Hockenbrock, Triangle Y's executive director added "we thrive on being able to see those smiles daily. Whether it's kids, or in this case taking those same songs we do for kids, singing them for firefighters, and watching their smiles."

Although the YMCA Triangle Y Ranch Camp is closed to the kids for the summer, the YMCA recreation centers in the Tucson-area are still open.