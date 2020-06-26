Pima County: Ina Rd green waste fire continues to emit smoke

TUCSON (KVOA) - The green waste fire near Ina Road off Interstate 10 is still sending smoke into nearby areas.

Officials say smoke might be present for several more days as vegetation continues to smolder.

Facility staff and Northwest Fire District are working to put out the hot spots. They say it could be a couple more days before the fire is completely out.

The Pima County Department of Environmental Quality is reminding those who are sensitive to smoke to stay indoors and avoid the area if possible.