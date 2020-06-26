Magnus: TPD is working to share information with public “more effectively” after in-custody death investigation

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson Police Department Chief Chris Magnus took to Twitter Friday to address the recent events following the in-custody death investigation.

"I realize there's anger, hurt & frustration in our community following recent events," he wrote. "We're working hard to address how we share information w/the public more effectively."

I continue to strongly believe that the actions of a few do not reflect the hard, thoughtful work of the many. While I readily acknowledge that there is a critical need for reforms to policing overall, I believe TPD is a department of exceptional men and women. — Chris Magnus (@ChiefCMagnus) June 26, 2020

On April 21, 27-year-old Carlos Ingram Lopez died in custody of TPD. The department addressed the death earlier this week.

"We're also committed to learning from Mr. Ingram-Lopez's death through a future sentinel event review board," Magnus added.

On Tuesday, Tucson Mayor Regina Romero postponed the city and council meetings in light of the investigation.

On Wednesday, Chief Magnus offered his resignation. However, City of Tucson Manager Michael Ortega said he was "not accepting" nor "requesting" Magnus' offer.

"For those who believe everything we do is malicious, a cover-up, or based on the worst possible motivations, I understand nothing we can say or do will be acceptable," Magnus said in a tweet. "But we will still move forward with the goal of serving our community through continuous improvement."