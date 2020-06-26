Bow WOW! It’s take your dog to work day

(NBC News) Today is take your dog to work day, and with so many Americans still working from home, pets are now like co-workers.

Unlike many friends at the office, dogs often get us out of the office with those heart-healthy walks. Experts say having a dog reduces the chances of cardiovascular issues by more than 30 percent.

"They also help alleviate anxiety and depression, and most importantly, they also help us interact," said Danielle Bernal, a veterinarian with Wellness Natural Pet Food. "So, even now as restrictions starting to ease, they're getting us out to the dog park; talking to more people in socially distant ways and helping us feel less lonely."

All the more reason to celebrate today with a little extra attention and love for your four-legged friends