Bighorn Fire burns more than 88,046 acres; 33 percent contained

TUCSON (KVOA) - It has been three weeks since lightning strike ignited the wildfire in the Santa Catalina Mountains.

The Bighorn Fire has burned more than 88,046 acres. Currently, the fire is still 33 percent contained.

More than 1, 190 people are working to put out this fire.

-88,046 acres burned

-33% contained

-1,196 crew members working to put out the fire@KVOA — Frankie McLister (@FrankieMcLister) June 26, 2020

Officials say winds will push smoke towards the northeast over the next couple of days. This will give the Tucson area a break from the haze. However, it will now affect the communities northeast of Tucson.

Sabino Canyon saw minimal fire movement on Thursday. Officials say there is not much fuel burning there.

'Thank you, Firefighters' sign at Catalina State Park on Friday, June 26, 2020.

A lot of smoke was reported near Saddlebrook Thursday. Crews chose not to use air support as the fire was burning at a low intensity through grass fuel.

Crew continue to monitor the north side of the fire. They added more buffer zones to protest those communities.

As crews prepare for potential movement, they set up a fire containment line east of Redington Road. They say they have plenty of resources staged to be able to minimize the spread east.

EVACUATION NOTICES:

GO - Evacuate:

Mt. Bigelow & Lower Soldier HOA

Community of Summerhaven

Willow Canyon

SET - Be Alert:

Community of Oracle

Portions of East Golder Ranch

Catalina Foothills between Alvernon Way and Sabino Canyon Road, North of Skyline Drive

Peppersauce Canyon to Highjinks Road and Campo Bonito

READY - Prepare Now

Oro Valley area from Catalina State Park south to Magee Road

Tucson foothills area from First Avenue east to Alvernon Way

The Coronado National Forest closures include: Sabino and Bear canyons and Catalina State Park.

RESOURCES:

2020 Bighorn Fire Story Map - How far is the fire from you?

Fire Information Phone Line: (520) 276-8981 and (520) 329-7439, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sign up to receive emergency alerts at myalerts.pima.gov.

View the closure order and map at inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/closures/6741/.

If you're located in Pinal County, visit pinalcountyaz.gov/emergencymanagement