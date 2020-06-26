Arizona tribe implements tough restrictions after hit hard by COVID-19

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A hard-hit tribe in Arizona is putting tougher restrictions in place to prevent further spread of the coronavirus in a state where infections are surging.

The White Mountain Apache Tribe has ordered residents to go on lockdown this weekend or risk fines.

A two-week shelter-in-place order will follow. It also banned visitors who flock to the area's forests to escape the Arizona desert heat. The measures are among the strictest in the state that’s recording over 3,000 cases a day and running short on hospital space.

More than one-eighth of the tribe's 13,500 residents already have tested positive for COVID-19.