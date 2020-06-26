 Skip to Content

Arizona city settles suit over fatal police shooting of teen

1:29 pm AP - Arizona News, Local News, News, Top Stories

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — A Phoenix suburb has reached a $2 million settlement with the family of a 14-year-old Latino boy who was fatally shot in the back by a police officer as the youth ran away while holding a non-lethal pellet gun.

The Tempe City Council on Thursday approved the settlement in the shooting of Antonio Arc by now-resigned Officer Joseph Jaen.

The shooting occurred January 2019 in an alley after the officer responded to a 911 call about a possible vehicle burglary.

The officer, who resigned about four months after the shooting, was later granted an early disability retirement.

