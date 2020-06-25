TPD: Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in connection to fatal crash

TUCSON (KVOA) - A man was charged with second-degree murder for his involvement in a fatal collision that occurred early Wednesday morning.

According to Tucson Police Department, two passenger vehicles were involved in a collision near the intersection of South Wilmot Road and East 19th Street at around 3 a.m. Wednesday.

Officials said prior to the officers' arrival to the scene, one of the drivers of the vehicles fled the scene on foot.

The driver of the other vehicle, who was identified as 28-year-old Fedyst Fomeche was pronounced dead at the scene.

TPD identified and located the driver of the other vehicle, who was identified as 26-year-old Jeremy Jay Sims.

He was booked into Pima County Jail on a second-degree murder charge. Additional charges may be included as the investigation continues.

Police believe excessive speed and impairment may be factors in the crash.

Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest updates.