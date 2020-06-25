Report identifies, details actions of TPD officers involved in in-custody death

TUCSON (KVOA) - The three former Tucson Police Department officers involved in an in-custody death were identified in a 25-page report acquired by News 4 Tucson Thursday.

Back in April, Carlos Adrian Ingram-Lopez died while in the custody of Tucson Police Department in reference to a disorderly conduct call, according to sources. Three officers, later identified as Ryan Starbuck, Jonathan Jackson and Sam Routidge, resigned late last week before an internal investigation was completed.





From left to right, Ryan Starbuck, Jonathan Jackson and Sam Routidge (Courtesy: TPD)

The report acquired by News 4 Tucson Thursday went into detail about the three former officers' actions when Ingram-Lopez died in their custody.

According to the report, there were six TPD officers who responded to the scene on April 21.

A body camera video that was shared during a news conference Wednesday showed one of the many items two lieutenants looked at while investigating the officers' actions.

The report determined three of the officers had not violated policy and the allegations were unfounded.

However, according to the report, former officers Starbuck, Jackson and Routidge "showed complete disregard for the training provided to each", "disregard for established policy" and "showed indifference or inability to recognize an individual in medical distress."

Assistant Chief Kevin Hall agreed with the two lieutenants who conducted the investigation. He said the three officers should be "terminated"

The personnel report also states, "Sgt. Robert Mitchell arrived 13 minutes into the incident" and shared what he saw.

The report stated "LPO Jackson and Officer Starbuck with a knee on Mr. Ingram-Lopez' back." A short time later, the officers moved Ingram-Lopez into "the recovery position" or on his side per training protocol.

The report further states "each of the officers did the following and the allegations and findings were 'sustained' - failure to take appropriate action, use of force (other), actions on duty."

This report is dated June 23 when the investigation was completed.

News 4 Tucson contacted Mike Storie who represents the officers.

He released the following statement.

"I don't have to read the report, I know the two lieutenants were tasked with finding justification to fire the three officers," he said.

According to TPD, the officers stayed on the job until late last week when they resigned. The initial incident took place in April.