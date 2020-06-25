Bighorn Fire burns more than 81,700 acres; 33 percent contained

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Bighorn Fire has burned more than 81,700 acres in the Santa Catalina Mountains.

Containment remains at 33 percent as of Thursday morning.

Currently, there are 1,072 crew members working to get this fire under control.

-33% contained

Fire officials remain optimistic on the progress they’ve made. On Wednesday night, they said everything is going according to their plan.

-Firefighters have created containment line all around Summerhaven... residents will see a "green island" when they return

-The majority of firefighters that work overnight/sleep during the day are sleeping in hotels or schools being rented out... some volunteer to sleep in tents

EVACUATION NOTICES:

GO - Evacuate:

Mt. Bigelow & Lower Soldier HOA

Community of Summerhaven

Willow Canyon

SET - Be Alert:

Community of Oracle

Portions of East Golder Ranch

Catalina Foothills between Alvernon Way and Sabino Canyon Road, North of Skyline Drive

Peppersauce Canyon to Highjinks Road and Campo Bonito

READY - Prepare Now

Oro Valley area from Catalina State Park south to Magee Road

Tucson foothills area from First Avenue east to Alvernon Way

The Coronado National Forest closures include: Sabino and Bear canyons and Catalina State Park.

RESOURCES:

Fire Information Phone Line: (520) 276-8981 and (520) 329-7439, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sign up to receive emergency alerts at myalerts.pima.gov.

View the closure order and map at inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/closures/6741/.

If you're located in Pinal County, visit pinalcountyaz.gov/emergencymanagement