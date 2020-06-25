Bighorn Fire burns more than 81,700 acres; 33 percent contained

Bighorn Fire burns more than 81,700 acres; 33 percent containedUpdated
TUCSON (KVOA) - The Bighorn Fire has burned more than 81,700 acres in the Santa Catalina Mountains.
Containment remains at 33 percent as of Thursday morning.
Currently, there are 1,072 crew members working to get this fire under control.
Fire officials remain optimistic on the progress they’ve made. On Wednesday night, they said everything is going according to their plan.
EVACUATION NOTICES:
GO - Evacuate:
- Mt. Bigelow & Lower Soldier HOA
- Community of Summerhaven
- Willow Canyon
SET - Be Alert:
- Community of Oracle
- Portions of East Golder Ranch
- Catalina Foothills between Alvernon Way and Sabino Canyon Road, North of Skyline Drive
- Peppersauce Canyon to Highjinks Road and Campo Bonito
READY - Prepare Now
- Oro Valley area from Catalina State Park south to Magee Road
- Tucson foothills area from First Avenue east to Alvernon Way
The Coronado National Forest closures include: Sabino and Bear canyons and Catalina State Park.
RESOURCES:
Fire Information Phone Line: (520) 276-8981 and (520) 329-7439, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Sign up to receive emergency alerts at myalerts.pima.gov.
View the closure order and map at inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/closures/6741/.
If you're located in Pinal County, visit pinalcountyaz.gov/emergencymanagement