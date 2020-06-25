Arizona logs 3,056 new coronavirus cases Thursday; death toll is 1,490

PHOENIX (KVOA) — State health officials reported 3,056 new coronavirus cases Thursday morning. Confirmed cases went up to 63,030.

The data includes people who have recovered.

Arizona also reported 27 new COVID-19- related deaths. The statewide death toll is now 1, 490.

Deaths are not recorded until the health department receives a death certificate naming COVID-19 as the cause of death.

Arizona Department of Health Services reported 1,795 new cases and 79 deaths on Wednesday.

Last Thursday, the state reported 43,443 cases and the death toll was 1,271.

According to the state's data dashboard, 619,143 people have been tested for the virus. Of those that have been processed, 8.9% have come back positive.

Since June 2, the percentage has spiked back up from 5.7% to 8.9%.

Cases by county:

Maricopa: 37,135

Pima: 6,546

Pinal: 2,912

Santa Cruz: 1,587

Cochise: 468

Yuma: 5,113

La Paz: 299

Mohave: 881

Yavapai: 564

Coconino: 1,676

Navajo: 3,311

Gila: 216

Graham: 70

Greenlee: 17

Apache: 2,235

Other headlines:

Anti-mask rallies protests mask protocols in Scottsdale

Dozens of people showed up for an anti-mask event in Scottsdale Wednesday. The rally comes after some Arizona cities have made it a requirement for all people to wear masks while in public.

Getting Answers: How COVID-19 could affect the lungs

New York, New Jersey and Connecticut to quarantine visitors from COVID-19 hotspots

The governors of New York, Connecticut, and New Jersey have issued a joint travel advisory requiring anyone traveling to those states from any of the nine states with spiking cases of COVID-19 to quarantine for 14 days.

READ: Pima County clarifies COVID-19 enforcement policies

POSTPONED: The City of Tucson is postponing the annual 'A' Mountain Fireworks event this year.

RELATED: Use of Cloth Face Coverings to Help Slow the Spread of COVID-19

Symptoms of Coronavirus:

Anyone can have mild to severe symptoms, according to the CDC. Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing more serious complications from COVID-19 illness.

Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

Seek emergency medical care immediately if:

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion

Inability to wake or stay awake

Bluish lips or face

Call 911 or call ahead to your local emergency facility: Notify the operator that you are seeking care for someone who has or may have COVID-19.

Arizona COVID-19 Hotline: 1-844-542-8201

