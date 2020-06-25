2-alarm fire controlled after burning industrial shed on south side

TUCSON (KVOA) - A 2-alarm fire in under control after a brush blaze spread to a structure on the south side Thursday evening.

According to Tucson Fire Department, crews were dispatched to the 3400 block of East Gas Road near Palo Verde Road at around 6:25 p.m. in reference to a fire in the equipment yard.

Officials said the brush fire then spread to a large industrial shed on the property.

TFD said the blaze was controlled at 7:06 p.m.

Nearby residents were evacuated from the area safely. In addition, no injuries were reported in the incident.

Investigators are currently at the scene determining the cause of the fire.

