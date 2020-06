MARANA, Ariz. (KVOA) - The Town of Marana will hold a fireworks-only event on July 4.

Fireworks will be launched from within Crossroads at Silverbell District Park.

Residents are encouraged to enjoy the display from their homes or throughout Arizona Pavilions.

To take fire-safety precautions, the park and parking lot will be closed.

The show is scheduled to begin at 8:30 p.m.